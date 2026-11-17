Karnataka has moved to block the expansion of Vietnamese electric cab operator Green SM, directing officials to stop registering its new taxis despite the company holding an aggregator authorisation valid until September 2031. The intervention follows a protest against the company’s proposed expansion in Karnataka.

State transport minister Byrathi Suresh said he refused permission for the company to expand, citing concerns that its proposed low fares could hurt local taxi drivers. “I have told officials not to permit Green SM. If they offer services at ₹8, our drivers will suffer losses. That is why I have told the company no. I will discuss the matter with the chief minister [DK Shivakumar] before taking a final decision,” Suresh said on Monday.

Suresh said 100 electric taxis the company has registered in Bengaluru would not be affected immediately. He added that the company would not be allowed to bring additional vehicles into operation until the government worked out how to regulate its services. “Until we streamline its operations, we will not allow Green SM cabs to operate,” he said.

The intervention follows a protest against the company’s proposed expansion in Karnataka. Two taxi organisations have demanded that the government withdraw Green SM’s permission and take action against officials allegedly responsible for overlooking mandatory requirements while granting it.

The dispute centres on whether the company’s vehicles comply with the conditions prescribed for taxi operations, including fare metres, display boards and GPS devices.

Karnataka Rajya Chalakara Parishath president K Somashekar said all cabs must be equipped with fare metres, display boards and prescribed GPS devices. He added that licences issued without adherence to these requirements should be withdrawn.

Green SM secured authorisation under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules. The company operates its own fleet under a common brand, unlike platforms such as Ola and Uber, which primarily connect passengers with independently owned taxis.

The government will separately make digital fare metres compulsory for all taxis. “Whether it is Uber, Ola or privately owned taxis, everyone will have to install digital metres. Even autorickshaws will have to comply. Once the rule is implemented, no one will be spared,” Suresh said.

The requirement is expected to be introduced from the New Year. The transport department is preparing the necessary rules and legal provisions. A 20-member enforcement squad will be formed to identify and seize vehicles operating without the prescribed metres.

There was no immediate response from Ola, Uber, and Rapido to HT’s request for comments.