Karnataka reports ethanol concentration in petrol up to 31.2%, seeks federal intervention

Petrol sold in seven Karnataka districts contained ethanol concentrations as high as 31.2%, with eleven of 14 samples exceeding the 20% blend specified under the E20 standard, according to the state government.

The state government said the highest concentration was recorded in a sample collected from an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) outlet. (AFP/File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The government said the highest concentration was recorded in a sample collected from an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) outlet, containing 31.2% ethanol. A sample of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)’s Power petrol had 30.5%, while another sample from the company recorded 27% and a BPCL Speed sample contained 26.5%, it added.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The samples were collected from fuel stations in Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru, covering IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Nayara Energy, Shell and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, according to a state government statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement said testing was conducted at the Shriram Research Institute in Bengaluru, measuring ethanol content using gas chromatography. It added that the results showed substantial differences not only between companies but also among samples from the same company. Variations between samples {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement said testing was conducted at the Shriram Research Institute in Bengaluru, measuring ethanol content using gas chromatography. It added that the results showed substantial differences not only between companies but also among samples from the same company. Variations between samples {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The statement said two IOCL samples recorded ethanol concentrations of 31.2% and 20.8%. It added that BPCL samples ranged from 19.9% to 26.5%, while Shell samples recorded 13.5% and 25.5%. The statement said that across all 14 samples, 11 exceeded 20%, the remaining three were below that level, including one at 19.9%.

The government said it first sent samples to the in-house laboratories of IOCL and BPCL. “The test reports issued by these laboratories did not disclose the ethanol content of the fuel, despite it being one of the prescribed testing parameters,” the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state then commissioned independent testing at the Shriram Research Institute. The laboratory certificates attached to the statement record the ethanol concentrations in the samples, including 31.2% in an IOCL sample and 30.5% in an HPCL Power sample.

The government said the omission in the oil companies’ reports raised questions about transparency in fuel marketing. It added that the laboratory findings establish the ethanol content of the samples tested. They do not, by themselves, establish how widespread such concentrations are across the state’s fuel supply, the statement said.

Concerns over vehicle damage

The government raised concerns about the impact of higher ethanol blends on vehicles designed to operate with lower concentrations. It added that estimates suggest that 99% of India’s vehicles were not built to handle blends exceeding E20. The government said even vehicles sold after April 2023 are certified for ethanol blends of up to 20%.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The statement estimated that motorists lose ₹62,000 crore annually through lower fuel efficiency. That calculation assumes a 10% reduction in mileage, annual petrol consumption of 6,200 crore litres and a price of ₹100 a litre. It separately estimates annual repair costs for vehicle components at ₹39,000 crore. “With a conservative estimate, consumers are facing a hidden burden of nearly ₹1.01 lakh crore annually,” the statement said.

The government questioned whether fuel dispensing infrastructure was equipped to handle higher ethanol blends. It said most dispensing units at petrol stations were designed for fuel containing up to 15% ethanol and argued that the necessary upgrades might not have been made.

The state government has asked the Union government to explain the ethanol concentrations found in the samples. It sought clarification on the actual blend being supplied to consumers and sought action against oil marketing companies found selling petrol containing over 20% ethanol.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state government demanded that petrol stations across the country display the ethanol content of the fuel they sell and allow consumers to choose between available blends.

It added that it would continue testing fuel samples and publish the results. It cited the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, which provides for action against malpractices in fuel supply and distribution.