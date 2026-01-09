Mangaluru , Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday said the state government has intensified efforts to address human-wildlife conflict, particularly incidents involving elephants and wolves, through coordinated action, technology-driven monitoring, and rapid response mechanisms. Karnataka steps up measures to tackle human-wildlife conflict: Minister Khandre

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Pilikula Nisargadhama for the ‘Hakki Habba’ programme, Khandre said the forest department is implementing comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of both people and wildlife in vulnerable regions.

He added that Karnataka’s forest administration is among the most proactive in the country in dealing with wildlife-related challenges.

"The priority is to prevent conflict between humans and wild animals. Wherever animals are present near habitations, we have drawn up plans to ensure their safety as well as the safety of residents," the state forest minister said.

Referring to recurring elephant movement in parts of coastal and interior Karnataka, Khandre said the state has operationalised an elephant task force and strengthened field-level response systems.

He said elected representatives from affected areas have raised specific concerns, prompting targeted interventions.

A dedicated helpline and a command centre based in Bengaluru monitor distress calls and coordinate responses, he said.

"Once information is received, it is routed to the concerned range forest officer, divisional forest officer, and assistant conservator of forests. Teams are then dispatched to the site to assess the situation and take appropriate action," Khandre said.

Officials assess the behaviour and movement patterns of elephants, including whether an animal is solitary or part of a herd, before deciding on mitigation measures such as guiding it back to forest corridors or deploying trained personnel, he added.

The minister said the command centre also reviews response timelines and accountability.

"We can determine when information was received, how quickly officials reacted, and whether there were lapses. This ensures transparency and corrective action," he said.

Khandre added that the government is also planning residential facilities for frontline forest staff to improve preparedness in conflict-prone areas.

