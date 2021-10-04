Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Karnataka to meet Andhra, Telangana on building dam over Tungabhadra
india news

Karnataka to meet Andhra, Telangana on building dam over Tungabhadra

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai assured people that all the obstructions will be removed to ensure that Ballari gets drinking water at all hours with the Tungabhadra project. (PTI)
By Press Trust Of India, Ballari

The Karnataka government will soon hold discussions with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on constructing a parallel balancing reservoir over Tungabhadra river to desilt it, an issue which involved both these states, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. A Detailed Project Report on it would be got ready soon, he said. “Tenders were floated for desilting the Tungabhadra river, but there was poor response to it. Then it was decided in our time (during the BJP government) to set up a parallel balancing reservoir and a survey was also undertaken,” he told reporters here. According to him, the then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had released 23 crore for the DPR.

“Shortly the DPR will come. Once it is ready, the state government will hold discussions with the neighbouring states, since it is an inter-state related matter and all issues will be sorted out.

The balancing reservoir will be constructed in such a manner that the river water is utilised properly. We will initiate all steps to stop excess water from flowing into the sea, the chief minister said.

To a query on the drinking water problem in Ballari, Bommai said he would visit the city in November and review all the public works, including drinking water projects.

He assured people that all the obstructions will be removed to ensure that Ballari gets drinking water at all hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka minister discusses vaccination for kids with Centre

Karnataka records 664 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in single day

Karnataka BJP shortlists names for 2 bypolls

Call on resuming classes for 1 to 5 after festivals: Karnataka minister
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP