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Karnataka power tussle Live: DK Shivakumar to meet Siddaramaiah for breakfast amid CM change buzz

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 27, 2026 08:57:23 am IST

Karnataka power tussle Live: The party said discussions were on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and polls in the Karnataka legislative council. Siddaramaiah, too, denied reports that discussions had taken place on changing the CM.

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Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (CMO/via PTI)

Karnataka power tussle Live: Amid strong buzz of a leadership change in Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah is set to meet his deputy DK Shivakumar for breakfast on Thursday morning. The two leaders met top Congress leadership on Tuesday in Delhi, following which Shivakumar was invited for breakfast by the chief minister at his residence in Kaveri. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 27 May 2026 08:57:23 am

    Karnataka power tussle Live: Congress in favour of ‘transfer of power’

    Karnataka power tussle Live: Buzz of a leadership change in Karnataka has yet again gained pace, with the arrival of chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar in Delhi to meet the Congress leadership.

    While the party maintains the meeting to be routine, people aware of the matter have told HT that the high command is in favour of a “transfer of power” in Karnataka, with alternate routes planned for Siddaramaiah.

  • Wed, 27 May 2026 08:45:49 am

    Karnataka power tussle Live: ‘Discussions on upcoming Rajya Sabha elections’, says Congress

    Karnataka power tussle Live: The party said discussions were on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and polls in the Karnataka legislative council. Siddaramaiah, too, denied reports that discussions had taken place on changing the CM, people aware of the matter said.

    The party top brass including Gandhi and Kharge held several hours of discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, apart from meeting them separately, and is likely to take a call on a possible change of guard in the state after the Rajya Sabha polls, which are due next month, PTI reported citing sources.

  • Wed, 27 May 2026 08:45:05 am

    Karnataka power tussle Live: DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah meet top Congress leaders

    Karnataka power tussle Live: The two leaders met top Congress leadership on Tuesday in Delhi, following which Shivakumar was invited for breakfast by the chief minister at his residence in Kaveri.

    The Tuesday meeting in New Delhi was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, among others.

  • Wed, 27 May 2026 08:37:54 am

    Karnataka power tussle Live: DK Shivakumar to meet Siddaramaiah for breakfast amid CM change buzz

    Karnataka power tussle Live: Amid strong buzz of a leadership change in Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah is set to meet his deputy DK Shivakumar for breakfast on Thursday morning.

    Similar developments took place in 2025 too, when Siddaramaiah completed 2.5 years as CM, triggering buzz of leadership change. Back then, sources had told HT that the chief minister urged Shivakumar to take over the top post after the next Assembly elections in the state in 2028.

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