Karnataka: Two killed in clash over interfaith relationship

At least two people were killed and six injured in clashes between Valmiki and Muslim communities over an interfaith relationship, in Karnataka’s Koppal district on Thursday, police said.

Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in Hulihyder village and two kilometers around it, till August 20, after members of the two groups assaulted each other with sticks and weapons, police added.

Eight people were injured in the clashes and rushed to a hospital where two of them – Venkappa (60) and Basha (22) – succumbed to injuries, Koppal superintendent of police (SP) Arunangshu Giri, who visited the spot and reviewed the situation, said.

According to an officer at Kanakagiri police station, the village was already tense after the couple – a Muslim man and a Valmiki woman – eloped and began living together.

“We brought them (couple) back and handed them to their respective families after the woman’s family filed a missing complaint. The woman, however, returned to the man’s house, further adding to the tension,” the officer said, seeking anonymity.

Giri said the clashes erupted after a minor argument between Basha and another unidentified person belonging to the other community over the interfaith relationship turned violent.

“Basha had gone to a shop in the village where he had an argument with an unidentified person belonging to the other community. Two people died in the clashes. Section 144 has been imposed in the village,” the SP said.

An FIR is yet to be registered. Eight police officers and a Karnataka State Reserve Police platoon have been deployed as a precautionary measure, the SP said.

“The situation has been contained now as deputy superintendent and other police personnel are present on ground,” he said.

