Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur: Report

Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was on Tuesday shot dead in Jaipur, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place in the Pink City's Shyam Nagar area. "As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said.

Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that Gogamedi was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

