Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Kartarpur corridor:Punjab CM could be in first jatha

The chief minister will send a five-member member delegation of cabinet ministers from August 22 to 27 to Pakistan to hold consultations.

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dera Baba Nanak
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh would be part of first jatha which would leave for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on November 8 through the corridor.
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh would be part of first jatha which would leave for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on November 8 through the corridor.(Sanjeev Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

Cooperation and jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs would be part of first jatha which would leave for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on November 8 through the corridor.

The chief minister will send a five-member member delegation of cabinet ministers from August 22 to 27 to Pakistan to hold consultations with officials there for the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations at Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib, the minister said.

Randhawa who held a meeting with the officials to take stock of the preparations for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak and construction work on the Kartarpur corridor, said first phase of the project will be complete by October-end.

After the meeting, the minister visited the corridor site near the Pakistan border and paid obeisance to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 23:31 IST

