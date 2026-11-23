Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24 will see a ceremonial lamp lit at a disputed stone pillar, or the deepathoon, atop Thirupparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, following an interim order by the Supreme Court.

A lamp lit at Thiruparankundram temple as part of Karthigai Deepam festival celebrations, in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu. (PTI/File Image) more less

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In its ruling on November 20, the court permitted the ritual as a one-time exception, restricting its conduct to individuals authorised by the Subramanian Swamy temple and government officials.

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The hill, which houses the temple as well as the adjoining Sulthan Sikkandar Avulia Dargah, has been at the centre of long-standing religious and legal disputes over the site, also raking up political clashes. The Tamil Nadu government has opposed the order by the top court, citing a lack of historical evidence and concerns over communal harmony.

Thirupparankundram hill at centre of century-old dispute over religious rights, rituals

Deep Dive What did the Supreme Court permit for Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram hill? The court permitted the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure. It directed that an authorised temple team conduct the ritual with adequate security arrangements. Why has the Tamil Nadu government sought a review of the Deepathoon order? The state says lighting the lamp at the pillar is not a customary or historically established temple practice, and that there are no recorded instances of the ritual being performed there. Its HR&CE department filed the review petition after the Supreme Court’s interim order. Does the Supreme Court's one-time permission establish a right to light the lamp at Deepathoon in future years? No. The court clarified that its temporary permission does not establish a customary right to perform the ritual there in subsequent years. The broader dispute remains to be adjudicated.

At the base of Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai is the Arulmigu Subramanian Swamy Cave Temple. The hill gradually evolved into an important site of religious heritage, featuring Jain rock beds and caves that were excavated over several centuries. Its summit holds the tomb of Sufi saint Sikkandar Badhusha, which eventually became the site of a dargah.

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The Arulmigu Subramanian Swamy Temple Devasthana filed a civil suit in 1920, claiming title over the entire hill. A court ruling issued in 1923 divided ownership of the hill between the two religious communities. It recognised the temple's rights over most of the open hill area and the pilgrim route, while assigning the summit, the mosque premises, Nellithope and the steps leading up to the mosque to the Muslim community, reported The Indian Express. This division of property later became a source of recurring legal and religious disagreements.

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The matter was addressed again in 1996, when the high court ordered that the Karthigai Deepam should be lit at an alternative location on the hill's lower slopes, close to the Uchipillaiyar Temple. Following this directive, the annual ritual continued to take place at the Deepa Mandapam near the temple for several decades.

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Tamil Nadu moves SC seeking review of Karthigai Deepam order

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its November 20 interim order. CM Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government maintains that lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the stone pillar is not a customary or historically established temple practice.

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The state’s Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department filed the review petition on November 21, just a day after the interim order by a Supreme Court bench of justices Aravind Kumar and VM Pancholi. The department argued that there is no recorded instances of Karthigai Deepam ritual being conducted at the deepathoon.

No customary right to perform ritual

On Friday, the apex court had also stayed the operative portions of the Madras High Court’s January 6 judgment while clarifying that its permission will not establish any customary right to perform the ritual at the site in “subsequent years”. The court also observed that the temporary arrangement had been made “precisely because the dispute itself remained to be adjudicated”.

The top court directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit by an authorised team of the Devasthanam amid adequate security arrangements provided by the state and district administration. It also asked the Centre to deploy CRPF personnel, if required.

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Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran criticised the TVK government over its move to seek a review of the Supreme Court order. “Why is the government so worked up when asked to light the lamp at the “deepathoon”? I strongly condemn the anti-Hindu stance of the government...,” he said in a post on X.