Kashmir head constable shot dead by terrorists in 3rd targeted attack in 3 days

SRINAGAR: A head constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead by terrorists close to his house in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening, police said. This is the third targeted attack in Kashmir in three days, the second in which a police personnel was the victim.

Police said the security has been stepped up following the attack. (FILE Image)

Police identified the victim as head constable Ghulam Mohd Dar. The attack took place at Wailoo village in Tangmarg area. He was taken to the sub-district hospital in Tangmarg where he was declared dead by doctors.

“Terrorists fired upon one JKP personnel HC Gh Mohd Dar resident of Wailoo Kralpora in Baramulla at his residence. Injured Police Personnel succumbed to his injuries. Area has been cordoned off. Search operation going on,” the J&K Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Security has been stepped up after the back-to-back targeted attacks by terrorists.

A migrant worker, Mukesh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Monday. Kumar worked at an apple orchard in the district.

On Sunday, a suspected terrorist of The Resistance Front (RTF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) thrice shot a police inspector when he was playing cricket in Srinagar. The police officer, Masroor Ahmad Wani, survived the attack and is recovering at a city hospital where he was operated. Wani, who was shot thrice, was also attacked near his house.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condoled the death. “In just a few days we are seeing an unfortunate rise in targeted killings. I condemn each one of these cowardly acts. My deepest condolences to the family of Ghulam Mohd Dar who was shot in Tangmarg today,” she said in a post on X.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur denounced the fresh attack. “Coming like cowards and opening fire at an unarmed cop is no bravery. Fight to wipe out all terrorists will continue and time is not far when the last nail will be hammered in the coffin of terrorism in J&K,” he said in a statement.

National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq also condemned the latest killing. “Our hearts ache as we ask, when will this bloodshed come to an end?” he said.