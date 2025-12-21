Kashmir witnesses fresh spell of snowfall as Chillai-Kalan begins | Videos

The higher regions of Kashmir witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall with rainfall in the plains as the Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period, began on Sunday. The 40-day period of harsh winter, called Chillai-Kalan, has begun in Kashmir and is scheduled to end on January 30. (ANI, PTI)

Snowfall was reported from several areas, including Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Sadhna Top. Light rainfall began in Srinagar and elsewhere in the valley overnight and continued intermittently, news agency PTI reported.

Visuals from Sonmarg showed tourists enjoying the snowfall as the entire region was covered with a blanket of white snow.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, authorities have closed the 86-km Gurez -Bandipora road amid the heavy rainfall. They have also advised the travellers to avoid unnecessary journeys. Deserted roads and snow-covered homes were seen in the Bandipora stretch.

Ladakh's Leh was also seen covered in a fresh layer of snow, with rooftops, roads and mountains disappearing under the thick white layer of snow.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted the snowfall and rain to increase in the Valley over the next 48 hours.

The precipitation in Kashmir has caused relief to the residents, ending a prolonged dry spell, which led to a spike in common ailments, the report said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, said that all arrangements are in place to tackle the heavy snowfall in the region. “Even if we face some hardships due to the snow, I don't think anyone should complain because we have been eagerly awaiting it,” Abdullah was quoted as saying.

Snowfall was recorded a few days earlier in some higher regions of Kashmir first time this month, including in Zojila Pass, Minamarg and Baltal in Ganderbal district, HT reported.

The beginning of Chillai-Kalaan is seen as a positive omen and a precursor to plenty of snowfall.

The 40-day period of harsh winter is scheduled to end on January 30. This will be followed by 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and 'Chillai-Bacha' (baby cold).