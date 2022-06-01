Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Kashmiri Pandits locked inside their colonies. Is this justice'? asks Kejriwal
india news

'Kashmiri Pandits locked inside their colonies. Is this justice'? asks Kejriwal

The Kashmiri Pandits have intensified their protests over the killings of the members of their community. A woman school teacher from Jammu was shot dead in Kulgam district on Tuesday. 
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 04:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed the Kashmiri Pandits were locked inside their colonies for protesting against the killings of the members of the community in the Kashmir Valley.“The Kashmiri Pandits have only one demand- security. The terrorists killed 16 Kashmiri Pandits including Rahul Bhat, Rajni Bala and Makhan Lal Bindroo. But the Centre didn't do anything. When they protested, the Pandits were locked inside their colonies. Is this justice?” the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted the chief minister saying this.

“The same thing is happening with Kashmiri Pandits now that happened with them in the 1990s. They are being targeted and killed in their houses, offices & roads. It's against humanity and country and no one is doing anything to stop it,” Kejriwal added.

RELATED STORIES

There is a widespread anger among the Kashmiri Pandits across the union territory over the killings of the members of the community by the terrorists. On Tuesday, a woman school teacher from Jammu was shot dead on campus at Gopalpora in Kashmir's Kulgam district. This comes more than a fortnight after Rahul Bhat, a government employee, was shot dead at the Chadoora tehsil office in Budgam.

A group of Kashmiri Pandit employees, who were given jobs under the PM's package for the community, said they had began preparations for ‘mass migrations’ outside Kashmir, PTI reported.

"We have come to fix the rate with truck-owners. Let's see if any decision comes from the government by this evening. If not, then we will migrate from here tomorrow," one of their representatives said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
kashmiri pandits arvind kejriwal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP