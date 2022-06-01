'Kashmiri Pandits locked inside their colonies. Is this justice'? asks Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed the Kashmiri Pandits were locked inside their colonies for protesting against the killings of the members of the community in the Kashmir Valley.“The Kashmiri Pandits have only one demand- security. The terrorists killed 16 Kashmiri Pandits including Rahul Bhat, Rajni Bala and Makhan Lal Bindroo. But the Centre didn't do anything. When they protested, the Pandits were locked inside their colonies. Is this justice?” the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted the chief minister saying this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The same thing is happening with Kashmiri Pandits now that happened with them in the 1990s. They are being targeted and killed in their houses, offices & roads. It's against humanity and country and no one is doing anything to stop it,” Kejriwal added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a widespread anger among the Kashmiri Pandits across the union territory over the killings of the members of the community by the terrorists. On Tuesday, a woman school teacher from Jammu was shot dead on campus at Gopalpora in Kashmir's Kulgam district. This comes more than a fortnight after Rahul Bhat, a government employee, was shot dead at the Chadoora tehsil office in Budgam.

A group of Kashmiri Pandit employees, who were given jobs under the PM's package for the community, said they had began preparations for ‘mass migrations’ outside Kashmir, PTI reported.

"We have come to fix the rate with truck-owners. Let's see if any decision comes from the government by this evening. If not, then we will migrate from here tomorrow," one of their representatives said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON