'Kavach' protects your image, PM Modi; not passengers; who should resign?: Congress

The Congress on Sunday questioned PM Modi on the massive triple train clash in Odisha and said that PM Modi has a 'kavach' around him which shields him from all public scrutiny and television debate but that does not protect the people of the country. "No other PM had such a shield. There was a time when people like Lal Bahadur Shastri, Madavrao Scindia, and Nitish Kumar resigned following accidents. Resignation means taking moral responsibility. But here is neither responsibility nor morality," Congress's Pawan Khera said in a press conference. On Saturday, the Congress stayed away from taking part in any television debate on the responsibility for the tragedy that claimed 288 lives. A day after staying away from commenting on the responsibility of the Balasore train accident, the Congress on Sunday held a press conference.

"We don't know whom should we ask for resignation. The person who even goes to small stations to inaugurate small trains or the one who has bee busy since yesterday morning in publicity. PM Modiji, you decide whose resignation you want. Because now the nation expects that you seek the resignation of your rail minister the way Lal Bahadur Shastri, Nitish Kumar resigned," Pawan Khera said.

Odisha train accident: Rail minister Vaishnaw says ‘root cause’ identified

"We are not against high-speed trains. But see the condition of the general coaches. What do you want to prove by flagging off the Vande Bharat trains? That the entire rail network of the country is like that? Different government worked towards strengthening the Indian railways in the last 70 years," Pawan Khera said. 'Praan jaye par PR na jaye-- you have to now leave this principle," Pawan Khera said.

Congress presents February 9 report on faulty interlocking system of signalling

Producing an internal report of the Indian Railways in which the South Western Railways pointed out a defect in the interlocking system of the signalling, Pawan Khera said, "This report was prepared and circulated on February 9 after a similar mishap was averted. But what did the govt do after that? We want to ask PM Modi," Pawan Khera said.

The opposition has been demanding the resignation of railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who on Saturday said it was not the time for politics and the focus was on restoration of the railway tracks after the rescue was over. On Sunday, the minister said the 'root cause' for the accident has been identified and the probe report will be submitted soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail