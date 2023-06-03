Home / India News / Congress to skip TV debates today, says ‘many questions to ask of PM Modi but…’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 03, 2023 04:17 PM IST

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said she was most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha.

The Congress has decided not to participate in any TV debates this evening due to the horrific train accident in Odisha, a party functionary said on Saturday. Pawan Khera, Congress's media and publicity department head, said it was the time to come together and stand by the grieving families.

Congress party leader Jairam Ramesh with party leaders Supriya Shrinate (L) and Pawan Khera (R) and others during a press conference,(PTI / File)
“Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of those who lost their valuable lives,” Khera said in a tweet.

At least 261 people died and around 1000 passengers got injured in the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district. The search and rescue operation is still underway with one coach posing a huge challenge, according to the latest official update.

A ‘mistaken’ signal may have caused the fatal collisions

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party has many questions to ask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishaw regarding the train accident “but those can wait since the Immediate task is of rescue and relief.”

“At this moment of grave national tragedy on account of the terrible train disaster in Odisha, I have instructed the entire Congress party organisation to extend all possible and needed help. A number of Congress leaders from different states have either already reached or will soon be reaching Balasore,” Kharge said in a statement.

“I once again extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he added.

Odisha train accident LIVE updates

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that the train accident in Odisha is truly horrendous and is a matter of the greatest anguish.

Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, tweeted, “The rail crash in Odisha is truly horrendous. It is a matter of the greatest anguish. It reinforces why SAFETY should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network. There are many legitimate questions that need to be raised but that should wait till tomorrow.”

Some Congress leaders also called for Vaishnaw's resignation.

Tagging a tweet by Vaishnaw on ex-gratia compensation to the victims, Saptagiri Ulaka, the Congress MP from Odisha, said, "You should resign first."

Ask some person to investigate the reason for this mishap and do course corrections as well as ensure support to the injured, the MP said.

"Avoid such insensitive tweets at times of pain, anger and deep personal loss," Ulaka added.

