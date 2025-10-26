Kavitha apologises to Telangana martyrs during BRS rule

Telangana Jagruthi founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and her MLC seat following her suspension from the party last month, on Saturday tendered an apology to the martyrs of Telangana and their families, who she said were neglected during the regime of her father K Chandrasekhar Rao. Telangana Jagruthi founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (ANI)

“The very ideals and dreams for which they sacrificed their lives remain unfulfilled. Though 1,200 brave souls laid down their lives for Telangana, justice has reached only 580 families so far,” she said, while paying tribute to the martyrs at Gun Park before commencing her state-wide tour. She said many people became martyrs in the Telangana movement and it was because of their sacrifices that Telangana statehood was achieved. “We must reflect on how far we have truly fulfilled the ideals for which they laid down their lives,” she said.

Kavitha recalled that during the previous regime, the government admitted in the state assembly itself that 1,200 people were martyred for Telangana. However, the respect that should have been given to them, and to their families, has not been given, she said.

“Although the promise was to provide ₹10 lakh and a government job to every martyr’s family, only 580 families have been supported — the rest have been denied justice,” she said.

During the 10 years of the BRS government, although she did not serve as a minister, she continued to work as an MP and MLC. At that time, in internal party discussions, she had insisted that financial assistance should be extended to the families of the martyrs in one form or another.

“Still, I feel I could have fought even harder for you. So today, with folded hands, I sincerely apologise to the martyrs and their families. The martyrs sacrificed their lives so that the people of Telangana could live with dignity and prosperity. I pledge to continue my fight until every martyr’s family receives ₹1 crore in compensation,” she said.

Kavitha demanded that the present Congress government immediately sanction ₹1 crore to each martyr’s family. “And if this government fails to do so, I promise, before the feet of the martyrs, that I will ensure justice for them — even if it means changing the government itself,” she said.

Kavitha said starting Saturday, she was embarking on the “Janam Bata” (path of the people) campaign across 33 districts and 119 constituencies to understand the aspirations of the people.