Kavitha writes to CBI on liquor summons: ‘Will cooperate but my name not there'

TRS MLA K Kavitha on Monday wrote the CBI in connection with the liquor scam and said her name does not figure in the FIR in any manner. Informing the investigative agency that she will not be available on December 6, Kavitha proposed four other dates for the meeting. "I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation. I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law," she wrote giving alternative dates of December 11, 12, 14, 15 for the meeting.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter MLC Kavitha was summoned by the CBI as a witness in the liquor case on Tuesday. Soon after receiving the summons, Kavitha wrote to the CBI seeking documents of the case first. "The requested documents may be provided at the earliest to enable me to acquaint myself and answer appropriately within a reasonable period of time. Date of our meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents," Kavitha wrote earlier.

On December 2, the CBI said certain facts have emerged during their investigation into the liquor 'scam' case that Kavitha needs to be acquainted with and hence, her examination was required. As per the notice, the CBI gave her two choices for the place of examination -- Hyderabad or Delhi.

The chargesheet named seven accused, including the AAP's communications chief and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

