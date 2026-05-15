KC Venugopal reveals his 'utmost desire' after VD Satheesan picked as Kerala CM | Watch

Senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal, who was also in the race for the Kerala chief minister’s post before VD Satheesan was picked, said on Friday that his “utmost desire” is to “die as a Congressman” when asked if the party had offered him a place in the state cabinet instead of the top post. Venugopal had also welcomed the party leadership’s decision to appoint Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister. (ANI)

The Congress had on Thursday named Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister, ending days of suspense over the leadership decision.

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What KC Venugopal said on ‘being offered’ post in Kerala cabinet Satheesan’s elevation came after an 11-day delay following the May 4 assembly election results. During this period, Venugopal was seen as the preferred choice of some sections within the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Notably, Venugopal had also welcomed the party leadership’s decision to appoint Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister.

On Friday, he received a warm welcome from party workers and leaders after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

When reporters asked whether the Congress leadership had offered him a ministerial role in the Kerala cabinet, he replied that his only wish was to “die as Congressman”.

“I think I already clarified everything yesterday, without leaving any room for doubt. That’s all. The Congress Party will stand together, and the UDF will stand together. We are committed to providing good governance to the people of Kerala,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.