Shashi Tharoor to skip VD Satheesan's swearing-in as Kerala CM. Here's why

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor announced in a post on X that he would miss the swearing-in ceremony of VD Satheesan as Kerala's chief minister. Satheesan is likely to be sworn in as the CM on May 18. The Congress on Thursday announced Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister, bringing an end to days of uncertainty. (ANI/PTI)

The Congress on Thursday announced Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister, bringing an end to days of uncertainty and speculation over the top post.

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The decision on the new Kerala chief minister had remained pending since May 4, when the Congress-led UDF secured 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, crossing the two-thirds mark.

Shashi Tharoor to skip Kerala CM swearing-in In a post on X, the Congress MP said he would be in Boston in the United States to deliver the commencement address at the graduation ceremony of his alma mater, the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at Tufts University.

He added that he would also attend the 50th anniversary reunion of his graduating class.

“An occasion for celebrating the past in the US even as I look forward to the future in Kerala,” he posted on X.