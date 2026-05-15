Congress' VD Satheesan gets chief minister post, ending Kerala suspense

Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan staked his claim to form the next government in Kerala on Thursday after the 61-year-old was elected leader of the Congress legislative party, breaking 10 days of suspense over the party’s pick for the top job that had ratcheted up political tensions and sparked criticism. Congress leader VD Satheesan being offered sweets by party workers during a press conference after the announcment of the next Kerala Chief Minister in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (PTI)

Satheesan, a six-time lawmaker from Paravur and a former leader of the opposition in the state assembly, beat back stiff competition from Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who appeared to have the backing of the party high command, and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala.

But Satheesan, who has never even been a state minister before, refused to back down from his claim to the chief minister’s chair, flaunting his grassroots support, his popularity among ordinary workers and the people, the work he did rebuilding the party after the shock defeat in 2021, and the strong backing of allies such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The decision selecting Satheesan was announced in Delhi at a press conference by Congress incharge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi, the party’s central observers for the state Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, and Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh.

“Based on all the discussions, it has been decided that VD Satheesan be appointed as the leader of the CLP,” Dasmunsi said.

Hours later, the Congress legislature party met in Thiruvananthapuram and unanimously passed a resolution electing Satheesan as its leader. Satheesan later met governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan and handed over the list of lawmakers supporting him.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in the state capital on Monday. According to a party leader, Satheesan will be sworn in along with all 20 ministers of the cabinet.

The development draws the curtain on 10 tense days when the Congress, and all of Kerala, waited for the party leadership to decide on the next chief minister-designate after the United Democratic Front (UDF) won an impressive victory in assembly elections last month. The momentum shifted between the three main contenders even as protests broke out in parts of Kerala, allies spoke out, and opposition leaders condemned the delay in the announcement. By last weekend, Chennithala appeared out of the race with only Satheesan – a grassroots leader credited with rebuilding the party in the state and leading the UDF to its best poll performance in a generation – and Venugopal – an MP from Alappuzzha and among the most important men in the Congress organisation – standing.

Venugopal enjoyed support in the Congress leadership and among a chunk of lawmakers. But the wide support for Satheesan among the party’s rank and file and the backing of allies such as the IUML and the Kerala Congress (Joseph), who have 22 and seven seats respectively, may have influenced the final call.

“The Congress party has handed me a big responsibility. I thank the Congress national leadership, particularly president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. What made me capable of this responsibility is the hard work of lakhs of UDF workers in the elections and the leaders who formed the team UDF. I am indebted to them,” Satheesan said in his first remarks after the announcement.

Satheesan also extended an olive branch to Venugopal and Chennithala, promising to bring them into confidence as part of government formation.

“The AICC’s activities in Kerala were coordinated by general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. He has rendered his assistance in all matters. The election campaign committee chairman Ramesh Chennithala has also played a role in the UDF victory. Chennithala and Venugopal are my leaders. I will bring them into confidence,” he said.

In New Delhi, Venugopal termed the high command’s decision as final and offered his support to the new government led by Satheesan.

“The people of Kerala gave the UDF a massive victory with high expectations. The result we got with 102 seats is unprecedented. I offer all support to the government to be led by VD Satheesan,” he said.

Chennithala, the senior-most leader in the state unit in terms of experience, did not react to the announcement. After relaying his support to the new government in writing to state unit chief Sunny Joseph, Chennithala skipped the legislative party meeting and travelled to Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district to offer prayers on Friday, the first day in the Malayalam month of Edavam.

Jyothikumar Chamakkala, the lawmaker-elect from Pathanapuram and seen as close to Chennithala, told reporters, “He has extended his support to the party in writing and left for Guruvayur to offer prayers. He is a Congress working committee member and remains loyal to the party.”

After being announced as the chief minister-designate, Satheesan paid visits to the homes of senior leaders AK Antony and VM Sudheeran in Thiruvananthapuram.

Antony, while congratulating Satheesan, appealed to the public to give the new administration some breathing space in order to fulfil its promises made in the manifesto. He remarked that Kerala was in a state of deep financial crisis and that the general public must not expect immediate populist announcements.

“I remember that in 2001, UDF had similarly come to power with me as the chief minister. But once the euphoria died, reality hit hard. The state was in such financial ruin that the government had to take some tough steps. Everyone, including the media, turned against me. Satheesan also may face a similar crisis. So he must be given some time to set things right,” said Antony.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the decision.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that Satheesan was selected due to the influence of the IUML and Jamaat-e-Islami.

“It is every party’s prerogative to choose its chief ministerial nominee.But what is shocking and worrying is that it was the Jamaat-e-Islami and IUML that decided the Kerala CM,” he alleged .

In a video post on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Satheeshan secured Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s approval because she won the election in Wayanad with the support of Jamaat and the IUML.