KCR claims ‘Delhi brokers’ sought to buy 4 TRS MLAs: ‘Modiji, why this cruelty?’

Ahead of the Munugode bypoll, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR on Sunday claimed that “Delhi brokers” tried to bribe four MLAs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), referring to last week's incident that took place at a farmhouse in the state. KCR also appreciated the four TRS MLAs who allegedly "refused ₹100-crore offer to switch the party and stood by truth in Telangana”.

“With me, four MLAs have come from Hyderabad to Munugode. These are my four MLAs who refused the crores of rupees of Delhi brokers who conspired to poach against our government,” KCR alleged at a rally in Munugode.

“I am asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why this cruelty? How much more power do you want? You have already been elected twice, then why are you toppling governments? Did senior leaders of the RSS who are currently in the Chanchalguda jail indulge in the act without PM Modi’s support?” KCR asked.

The Telangana chief minister also asked people to not be silent on the subject and think deeply before casting vote. “If you feed grass to donkeys and milk cows, you won’t get any milk,” KCR said.

Addressing the weavers of Munugode, KCR said never in the history of the nation has 5 per cent GST been imposed on handlooms. “PM Modi is punishing them. Why should you vote for the BJP? The BJP is clearly indicating that they are snakes and will bite you if they win the election. Is this fair?” KCR said.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh said the allegations against the BJP of “buying” four TRS MLAs were “scripted” by KCR.

"Now, I got to know about CM KCR's new talent of writing film scripts in the last few days. The story of purchasing MLAs was scripted, as filmy and fake. The characters in that script are fake and filmy," he said while addressing the media at the Munugodu BJP office.

"The people are ready to vote against the pride and corruption of KCR. They are praying for the time to get redemption from KCR. Munugodu election is just a trailer," he added.

Taking a satirical dig at the TRS candidate he said, "Everybody knows about Prabhakar Reddy's character, leaders like KCR, KTR, Kavitha or Harish Rao are ashamed to walk along with him. The people are closing their doors and women stepping behind by seeing the TRS's candidate."

