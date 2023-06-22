Telangana CM KCR inaugurates Asia’s largest govt-funded housing complex at Kollur

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated Asia’s largest government-funded weaker section housing complex at Kollur of Ramachandrapuram block in Sangareddy district, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a battery-operated vehicle inspecting housing units and facilities (HT Photo)

KCR inaugurated the housing project in the presence of his cabinet colleagues K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashan Reddy, P Sabita Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Rao and Ch Malla Reddy.

Several MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and chief secretary A Santhi Kumari and senior officials attended the brief ceremony.

Later, the chief minister planted a sapling on the housing project premises and went around in a battery-operated vehicle to inspect the housing units and the facilities and handed over housing units allotted to a few beneficiaries.

An official note said the housing complex named ‘KCR Nagar’ has been constructed in a sprawling area of 145.50 acres at a cost of Rs.1432.50 crore. It comprises 15,660 double bedroom flats constructed in 117 blocks. Each flat comprises a hall, two bedrooms with attached toilets, a kitchen and a utility area within a plinth area of 560 sq ft.

Each block has 10 floors, equipped with staircases, two lifts, parking, quarters for watchmen, and fire-fighting arrangements. The housing project is covered with a road length of 13.50 km. The complex also has a massive water storage facility with a capacity of 21,000 kilo litres of water that include 12 underground sumps of a total of 12,500 kilo litres. Another salient feature is the underground electrical cables apart from the electric ring main to restore power from alternate networks during the repairs.

The authorities constructed a sewage treatment plant (STP) with nine MLD capacity built at a cost of ₹10 crore and the wastewater was recycled in STP for gardening and other purposes.

Some of the other features of the project are: 137 transformers, 528 poles and 11 high mast poles for street lighting and three shopping complexes with 118 shops. There are parks with cycling and walking tracks, a bus terminal, a fire station, petrol bunks, basthi dawakhanas, integrated hospital, open-air gyms, an indoor sports complex, amphitheater, playschools, anganwadi centres and primary and high schools, banks, ATMs and post office.

According to official figures, around 63% of the 145.5 acre township is allocated for open spaces including roads, footpaths, playgrounds, social infrastructure and landscaping. About 30,000 trees have been planted across the township, ensuring ample greenery.

