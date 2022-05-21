KCR meets Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi, next Arvind Kejriwal | Top points

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav met in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed various issues concerning the country.

Rao is in the national capital as part of his week-long tour to attend national-level political and social programmes. The Telangana chief minister will meet political, media and economic experts and also extend help to the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Top updates on Akhilesh-KCR meeting:

> Akhilesh Yadav met KCR at the latter's official residence on the Tughlaq Road in New Delhi.

> "Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Chief Minister KCR. Their meeting is in progress. The two leaders are discussing various national issues," according to an official statement.

> At 5 pm, Rao accompanied by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Mohalla clinic. Both the chief ministers will also visit a Delhi government school.

> On May 22, the Telangana chief minister will embark on his Chandigarh tour and meet 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the now-repealed Central farm laws.

> According to KCR's schedule, he will distribute ₹3 lakh to each family as financial assistance to the families. The cheque distribution will be taken up along with his Delhi and Punjab counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

> On May 26, Rao will reach Bengaluru to meet former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

> From Bengaluru, KCR will go to Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra the following day to meet activist Anna Hazare. He will then travel to Shirdi and offer prayers to Sai Baba and return to Hyderabad the same day.

> On May 29 and 30, he will embark on a tour of West Bengal and Bihar to meet the families of the soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley. He will extend assistance to those families.

