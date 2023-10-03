‘KCR wanted to join NDA’: PM Modi's big claim on Telangana CM in poll-bound state

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Oct 03, 2023 06:27 PM IST

Telangana assembly election: PM Modi accused the ruling BRS of looting the money sent for the welfare of the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“When BJP won 48 seats in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, KCR needed support. Before this election, he used to welcome me at the airport, but later suddenly he stopped doing so”, the prime minister said while addresssing a rally in poll-bound Telangana's Nizamabad.“After the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, KCR came to meet me in Delhi and said that he wanted to join NDA. He also asked me to extend support to him. I told him (KCR) that due to his deeds Modi cannot be associated with him”, Modi added.In the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the BRS (earlier TRS) had won 56 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had won 43 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party recorded wins in 48 seats.Continuing his attack on KCR, Modi said,"The BJP government at the Centre had given money to the BRS-led government here for the development of Telangana but unfortunately, BRS indulged in looting the money sent for the welfare of the state".

During the rally, Modi also trained guns at the ‘INDIA’ bloc, accusing it of stalling the women's quota bill which is now a law, for several years.

“My sisters from Telangana have been part of a big revolution, created history. A few days ago the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in Parliament. Congress and its INDI alliance - this 'ghamandiya' alliance- had stalled this bill for the last 30 years. Due to the collective power of women, this alliance has to support the passing of this bill”, he said.Telangana is currently ruled by K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government since the state's formation in 2014. It goes to polls at the end of this year along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

