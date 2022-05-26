KCR after PM's 'pariwarwad' jibe: 'No one can stop change at national level'

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'pariwarwaad (dynastic politics)' jibe in Hyderabad, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao - in a counterattack on the central government - on Thursday said, "Nobody is happy. There will be change at the national level. Nobody can stop it. You'll get sensational news in two-three months. The 63-year-old leader made the comments in an interaction with reporters on being prodded about PM Modi's ‘dynastic politics’ dig on his home turf during a speech.

"Tribals, farmers and the poor aren't happy in the country. Industries are getting closed. The GDP is crashing, inflation is rising and Rupee's value is falling," the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader charged at the centre, days after his warning over farmers in Punjab, "Speeches are given but we need change too," he added.

The comments came shortly after his meeting with former prime minister HD Devegowda in Bengaluru, which was attended by Devegowda's son and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. "Hon'ble CM of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao visited me at my residence, today. We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting. (sic)," Devegowda tweeted after the meeting.

"With honourable Devegowda ji, our elder leader, and Kumaraswamy ji, we discussed everything regarding the national politics, regarding the Karnataka politics... everything. One thing, I would like to remind you. Earlier when I had said that I would return for Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony, my words were proven right. And he had become the chief minister. This time, I assure you, there will be change at national level. No one can stop it."

"India will change. Talks always happen. This country needs to rise beyond 'isms' and speeches," he added, in a counterattack at BJP.

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, giving further details, told reporters: “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao is working for an alternative front… he is meeting several leaders and visiting various states. He wants to save the country and bring change in the interest of the nation and the poor people.”

KCR last week visited Delhi and met Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal. Analysts say he is working on a non-BJP, non-Congress front ahead of the 2024 elections.

But as the TRS leader works towards “an alternative front”, PM Modi slammed the KCR government over dynastic politics in his bastion. “Pariwarwaadi' party is not just a political problem but the biggest enemy of democracy and the youth of our country. Our country has seen how corruption becomes the face of those political parties dedicated to one family,” the prime minister said at an event.

KCR has missed welcoming the PM in the southern state for the second time in four months.

