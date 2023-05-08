Kejriwal bahut chhoti cheez hai, country watching: Delhi CM on liquor case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he watched the interview of former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik where Malik said Kejriwal will be arrested next. "Arrest me, why give threats," Kejriwal said in a fresh attack over the alleged Delhi liquor scam. "Kejriwal bahut chhoti cheez hai, poora desh dekh raha hai...They are defaming us every day because the entire country knows that Aam Aadmi party is the only 'imandaar' party in the country. If you want to arrest, do it. Why are you giving threats? BJP is saying Kejriwal is the next to be arrested. This proves that they are controlling the ED and the CBI. How do they know who is next? Did they tell the CBI or did the CBI tell them?" Kejriwal said addressing a press conference on Monday. Read | ‘Now court says there's no evidence’: Kejriwal on liquor case Kejriwal on Monday again spoke on the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Reiterating that there is no liquor scam, Kejriwal said, "The allegation is that there is some South Lobby which gave AAP ₹100 crore bribe. CBI and ED too said the same in the court but also admitted that there is no evidence of ₹70 crore out of this alleged ₹100 crore. They said some Rajesh Joshi carried the rest ₹30 crore from South Lobby and gave that to some AAP leaders. They have no evidence, no witness; just claims."

"Now the May 6 court order says there is no evidence that Rajesh Joshi brought this money. Not even ₹1. If Rajesh Joshi did not bring money, AAP leaders did not receive the money, then what is the case? Rajesh Joshi got a bail," Kejriwal said.

"They said AAP spent ₹100 crore in the Goa election. They raided all those who worked with us in Goa and arrested them. Then ED said AAP spent some ₹19 lakh - ₹20 lakh in cash. And the rest were in the cheque. This is a big certificate of honesty for the AAP," Kejriwal said. "They even put Sanjay Singh's name and then ED said it happened by mistake. They did not imagine that Sanjay Singh would take action against ED," Kejriwal said.

The AAP claimed a fresh turn in the liquor case based on a recent bail order of the Rouse Avenue court. Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra -- two accused in the liquor case -- were granted bail on Saturday. The court said the evidence against the accused, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, was not sufficient for the case against them to be considered prima facie "genuine".

"The whole liquor scam is false. We were saying it from the beginning. Now even courts have started saying it. It's a desperate measure by BJP to malign an honest party like AAP," Kejriwal tweeted.

