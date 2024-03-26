 Kejriwal issues second order from ED custody to Delhi health minister | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Kejriwal issues second order from ED custody to Delhi health minister

ByAlok K N Mishra
Mar 26, 2024 11:08 AM IST

In the first order from jail, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday directed minister Atishi to address water and sewage-related grievances

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issued a second order from the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to address shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics and hospitals.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (REUTERS)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (REUTERS)

“Even though he is in custody, he is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He has issued a direction to me. The CM [chief minister] is pained to know that medicines are not available at many mohalla clinics and hospitals. The free diagnostic tests are also not available in some hospitals and mohalla clinics. The CM believes that even though he has been put in jail, people of Delhi should not face any difficulties, people going to hospitals must get medicines,” said Bharadwaj.

He said tens of thousands of families in Delhi are dependent upon medicines from government hospitals because they cannot afford to buy them. “Some people need life-long medicines such as those for blood pressure, and diabetes. Many people need to get diagnostic tests done at regular intervals. The CM has learned that the free tests are getting disrupted in many mohalla clinics,” Bharadwaj said.

He added Kejriwal has asked him to take immediate steps to fix the problem and ensure that all the hospitals and mohalla clinics provide adequate medicines to people in need and that diagnostic tests are also available. “With my department, I will work on a war footing to fix the situation. On behalf of CM, I want to assure the people of Delhi that even though your CM has been put in jail he is only thinking about you,” said Bharadwaj.

In the first order from jail, Kejriwal on Sunday directed minister Atishi to address water and sewage-related grievances.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harish Khurana said Kejriwal was trying to play the victim card. “Kejriwal is in jail due to corruption for which former deputy CM Manish Sisodia has not got bail for the last 14 months. Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam. Arvind Kejriwal used to say that people facing corruption charges should resign, but now he is not resigning and is passing orders from behind bars.” Khurana said if he is really worried about Delhi, Kejriwal should resign first and let someone else handle the situation.

