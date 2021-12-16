Kejriwal takes dig at Channi over 'bathroom' politics, says ‘only CM in history’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a dig at his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi over his purported comment on meeting people 24 hours a day. Referring to an interview of Punjab chief minister, Kejriwal said Channi is the first CM in the history of the world who meet people even in the bathroom.

“Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in the interview says he meets people 24 hours. He meets people in the drawing-room, hall, bathroom. I think he is the first CM in the history of the world who meet people in the bathroom,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal told a gathering in Punjab’s Muktsar.

The war of words between Channi and Kejriwal has intensified ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. Kejriwal has repeatedly accused the Congress leader of imitating his agenda without implementing it and even called Channi ‘fake Kejriwal’.

Without naming Channi, the Delhi chief minister said he has been watching for the past a few days that a "nakli Kejriwal" is roaming in Punjab.

"Whatever I promise in Punjab, he also announces the same thing after two days. He does not implement it because he is fake," said Kejriwal during an election campaign in Moga. "Beware of nakli Kejriwal." he added.

Channi, meanwhile, has been targeting Kejriwal for "foisting outsiders on the political skyline of Punjab”. Addressing people in Deh Kalan and Ghabdan earlier this week, the Punjab CM said the national leadership of the Aaa Aadmi Party has “absolutely” no knowledge of the state but are “audacious enough” to project themselves as the voice of the common people. Channi said the AAP was not even using the pictures of its state unit leaders on posters and banners, adding that “nefarious designs of subjugating Punjab quite clear”.

