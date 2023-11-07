‘Kept in dark’: Adhir Chowdhury writes to President Murmu over CIC selection

Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu that he was “totally kept in the dark” about the selection of Heeralal Samariya as the new chief information commissioner (CIC) despite being a member of the Selection Committee, and appealed to the president “to take every possible measure for ensuring that our democratic traditions and ethos do not continue to get diluted by not giving the opposition its rightful and legitimate place to be heard.”

Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File Photo)

“I, despite being a Member of the Selection Committee in my capacity as the Leader of the largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha was totally kept in the dark about the selection of the CIC/ICs, at the Meeting that was held at the residence of the Prime Minister at 6.00 PM on 3 November,2023. The fact that within hours of the Meeting in which only the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were present and the “face of the opposition”, that is, me, as a bona-fide member of the Selection Committee was not present, the names of the selected candidates were announced, notified and also sworn into Office, only indicates that the entire selection exercise was pre-determined. Madam President, you will appreciate the fact that the process, as it unfolded within a short span, is not conducive for your democratic ethos and norms,” Chowdhury wrote to President Murmu on Monday.

Samariya was sworn in as the new CIC on Monday by President Murmu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event. The three-member panel to select CIC comprises the PM, the Union home minister and the Leader of the largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury said that he had requested the government to change the time of the selection meeting but it was not accepted. He claimed that the government didn’t even inform him about the selection of Samariya.

“Unfortunately, while the scheduled time of the Selection Meeting at 6.00 PM on 3 November, 2023 suited the Prime Minister and the Home Minister despite their hectic electioneering schedules, my plea for re-scheduling the Meeting, to be held in the morning on the same day i.e. 3 November,2023 was totally disregarded, and all my sincere efforts to attend the Meeting failed. More blatant is the fact that I was not even informed of the outcome of the Meeting. And even more glaringly, apart from being deprived of the opportunity to be a part of the Meeting called in connection with the Selection Process, I received an invitation this morning for attending the Swearing-in ceremony of the newly selected candidates for the Posts of CIC/ICs,” he wrote to Murmu.

The Congress leader claimed that all democratic norms, customs and procedures were thrown out the window during the selection process.

“It is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I bring to your notice that all democratic norms, customs and procedures were thrown to the wind in the matter of selection of the Central Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners. The Right to Information Act, 2005, in consonance with our democratic norms and traditions envisages that the voice of the Opposition too is heard in the process of selection of CIC/ICs. To meet this democratic end , the Leader of the Largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha serves as a Member of the Selection Committee which is chaired by the Prime Minister, with the Home Minister being the other Member,” he wrote.

There was no immediate response from the government to Chowdhury’s charges.

