'Kept in my absence': Arpita Mukherjee on huge ED seizure in school jobs case

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 02:45 PM IST
Bengal school jobs case: Arpita Mukherjee and suspended Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee have been arrested in the case. 
The Enforcement Department (ED) seized of 27.9 crore in cash and gold worth 4.31 crore after a 19-hour long raid at one of the Kolkata apartments belonging to Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Days after suspended Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee claimed that the huge bundles of cash - seized by the Enforcement Directorate in the school jobs case - was not his, now his aide Arpita Mukherjee has made similar remarks.

Mukherjee, who was arrested along with Partha amid ED questioning and raids, on Tuesday was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “The money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence.”

Officials in the Enforcement Directorate had said that cash worth more than 20 crore was seized from her house amid the probe in West Bengal. Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested a day after the seizure of the amount. In the days that followed, raids still continued and bank accounts were probed.

The recruitment case led to the suspension of Chatterjee from his post, and brought the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal under huge criticism.

Last week, Mamata Banerjee, breaking silence, said if Partha was found guilty he should be punished. She also lashed out at the critics. A cabinet rejig is scheduled for Wednesday, more than a week after Partha’s departure.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Partha - who visited a hospital for a medical check-up - told reporters: "The money (recovered) is not mine”.

“You will get to know when the time comes,” he further added when he was asked if somebody was conspiring against him.

The Trinamool Congrss has distanced itself from the case and the probe. “Why was he silent for the last few days after his arrest? Tomorrow he may say he does not know (Arpita) Mukherjee or his own identity,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said recently. “He has every right to approach the court and prove his innocence. The party has nothing to do with this scam.”

(With inputs from ANI)

