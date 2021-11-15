Kerala adoption row: Anupama battles rain, continues fast outside govt office

Former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader Anupama S Chandran’s protesting fast outside the child welfare council here seeking custody of her child, which was allegedly taken away at birth without her consent, attracted support from locals on Sunday.

Chandran is sitting on a fast for the last three days, braving heavy downpours and winds, as her initial attempt to pitch a shack outside the council office was denied by the police. On Sunday. “I don’t have any other option than hitting the street. The party and government say they are with me but still, no help is forthcoming. And officials of the child welfare council are trying to complicate the issue further. I need my child back,” she said. She said though many leaders promised her help they backed out fearing the wrath of the party.

A voice clip surfaced on Saturday, in which senior leader of the ruling CPI (M) PK Sreemati was heard talking to the former SFI leader saying that she took up the issue with many, including Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. In the clip, Sreemati was heard saying that the chief minister told her that it was an issue between a daughter and her parents. The HT could not verify the veracity of the audiotape.

Chandran said Vijayan’s continued silence on the matter pains her. “It seems the CM is misinformed. His continued silence pained me a lot,” she said. In the last six months, Anupama has been running pillar to post to get custody of her child that was given up for adoption. She also seeks action against the officials who allegedly colluded with her parents in the crime.

Police had registered a case on October 20 after Chandran complained that her parents forcibly took away the newborn last year and gave it for adoption. Later police registered a case against six people including her father S Jayachandran, a senior leader of the CPI (M).

The Kerala high court on November 2 refused to entertain a habeas corpus petition filed by Anupama seeking an order to produce her child.

