Kerala assault case: Survivor moves Bar Council against actor Dileep’s lawyer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The survivor in the sexual assault case involving Malayalam actor Dileep on Wednesday approached the Bar Council of Kerala against his lawyer B Raman Pillai and his team for alleging trying to influence witnesses in the matter and helping the accused destroy evidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The survivor, 35, a leading south Indian actor, was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi in 2017 by a criminal gang. Dileep is one of the accused in the case.

Earlier, the crime branch also filed a complaint against Pillai for allegedly destroying evidence and triggered a protest by lawyers.

“There are serious charges against the counsel and he tried to influence some of the witnesses and offered money to them. He is going out of the way to influence witnesses and trying to sabotage the case. This is highly unethical and against all legal norms,” the 35-year-old actor said in her letter to the Council, seeking action against Pillai.

The crime branch also filed a case against Dileep and four others in January following director Balachandra Kumar’s allegations. Kumar said he met the prime accused in the case, Pular Suni, at Dileep’s residence in 2016 when he went to discuss a project. He claimed Dileep had a video clipping of the assault and he invited him to watch it. Kumar alleged he was privy to a conversation that took place at Dileep’s house about a conspiracy to eliminate officials investigating the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar claimed he delayed his disclosure because he feared for his life. Soon after the disclosure in December, the prosecution moved a trial court for a fresh investigation. The court asked for fresh charges.

Dileep, his brother, brother-in-law, and two aides were booked for conspiracy, destroying evidence, and influencing witnesses. The Kerala high court has rejected Dileep’s plea to quash the fresh case.