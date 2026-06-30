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Kerala assembly adopts resolution demanding Centre reform NEET

Kerala assembly urges reform of NEET and entrance exams, citing irregularities, in a resolution backed by UDF and LDF, with opposition from BJP.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 08:17 pm IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The Kerala assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government take appropriate steps to reform the national entrance examination system in the wake of the leak of National Eligiblity cum Entrance Test (NEET) and widespread irregularities in the conduct of professional examinations.

Keralam higher education minister Roji M John. (ANI)

The resolution, moved by higher education minister Roji M John, was backed by UDF and LDF MLAs, while two BJP legislators opposed it because the resolution criticised the Union government.

The minister said that the resolution was being presented at a time when the credibility and transparency of examinations like Neet was under threat due to widespread irregularities in its conduct, technical faults at exam centres and deficiencies in the evaluation system.

“It is condemnable that the Union government and relevant authorities are failing to take corrective steps and recognise the seriousness of the glitches despite so many accounts of irregularities,” the resolution said.

It underlined that such irregularities are adversely affecting the years-long hardwork, dedication and preparation of students across India and violate the constitutional rights of equality granted to them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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