Kerala Assembly Election 2026 results: Check full list of constituency-wise winners
As per trends available around 4 pm, the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress, has established an early win, leading in 69 seats.
The counting of votes for Kerala’s 140 Assembly constituencies is in full swing, offering the first clear indications of how the electoral battle is unfolding in the state. Voting was conducted in a single phase on April 9, and the outcome is now being closely watched as leads continue to shift through the day.
As per trends available around 4 pm, the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress, has established an early win, leading in 69 seats. In contrast, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Communist Party of India (Marxist), is trailing with leads in 22 constituencies.
These numbers, while still evolving, suggest a competitive contest, with the UDF currently ahead in the race.
Full list of constituency-wise list:
Alathur | CPI(M) | Won
Attingal | CPI(M) | Won
Balusseri | INC | Won
Beypore | CPI(M) | Won
Changanassery | Kerala Congress | Won
Chavara | RSP | Won
Chelakkara | CPI(M) | Won
Chittur | INC | Won
Elathur | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Elathur | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Eranakulam | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Eranakulam | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Eravipuram | RSP | Won{{/usCountry}}
Eravipuram | RSP | Won{{/usCountry}}
Ettumanoor | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Ettumanoor | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Guruvayoor | CPI(M) | Won{{/usCountry}}
Guruvayoor | CPI(M) | Won{{/usCountry}}
Haripad | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Haripad | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Idukki | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Idukki | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Irinjalakkuda | Kerala Congress | Won{{/usCountry}}
Irinjalakkuda | Kerala Congress | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kaduthuruthy | Kerala Congress | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kaduthuruthy | Kerala Congress | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kaipamangalam | CPI | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kaipamangalam | CPI | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kalliasseri | CPI(M) | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kalliasseri | CPI(M) | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kalpetta | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kalpetta | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kanhangad | CPI | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kanhangad | CPI | Won{{/usCountry}}
Karunagappally | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Karunagappally | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kasaragod | IUML | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kasaragod | IUML | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kodungallur | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kodungallur | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Koduvally | IUML | Won{{/usCountry}}
Koduvally | IUML | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kollam | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kollam | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kongad | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kongad | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kothamangalam | Kerala Congress | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kothamangalam | Kerala Congress | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kottayam | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kottayam | INC | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kozhikode South | IUML | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kozhikode South | IUML | Won{{/usCountry}}
Kunnamangalam | IUML | Won
Kunnamkulam | CPI(M) | Won
Kunnathur | RSP | Won
Kuttiadi | IUML | Won
Malampuzha | CPI(M) | Won
Mannarkad | IUML | Won
Muvattupuzha | INC | Won
Nattika | CPI | Won
Nenmara | CPI(M) | Won
Neyyattinkara | INC | Won
Nilambur | INC | Won
Ottapalam | CPI(M) | Won
Palakkad | INC | Won
Pathanapuram | INC | Won
Pattambi | CPI | Won
Payyannur | Independent | Won
Peerumade | INC | Won
Perumbavoor | INC | Won
Piravom | Kerala Congress (Jacob) | Won
Punalur | CPI | Won
Puthukkad | CPI(M) | Won
Puthuppally | INC | Won
Shornur | CPI(M) | Won
Sulthanbathery | INC | Won
Tarur | CPI(M) | Won
Thalassery | CPI(M) | Won
Thavanur | INC | Won
Thiruvambady | IUML | Won
Thiruvananthapuram | CMP | Won
Thodupuzha | Kerala Congress | Won
Thrikkakara | INC | Won
Thrissur | INC | Won
Thrithala | INC | Won
Udumbanchola | INC | Won
Vadakara | RMP | Won
Vaikom | INC | Won
Vamanapuram | INC | Won
Vypen | INC | Won
Wadakkanchery | CPI(M) | Won
Constituency | Party | Status
Adoor | INC | Leading
Alappuzha | INC | Leading
Aluva | INC | Leading
Ambalapuzha | Independent | Leading
Angamaly | INC | Leading
Aranmula | INC | Leading
Aroor | INC | Leading
Aruvikkara | CPI(M) | Leading
Azhikode | IUML | Leading
Chadayamangalam | INC | Leading
Chalakkudy | BSP | Leading
Chathannur | BJP | Leading
Chengannur | CPI(M) | Leading
Cherthala | CPI | Leading
Chirayinkeezhu | INC | Leading
Devikulam | INC | Leading
Dharmadam | CPI(M) | Leading
Eranad | IUML | Leading
Irikkur | INC | Leading
Kalamassery | IUML | Leading
Kanjirappally | INC | Leading
Vijayan holds ground in Dharmadom
Even as his party trails overall, Pinarayi Vijayan appears to be maintaining a comfortable lead in his own constituency. In Dharmadom, the Chief Minister is ahead by at least 1,500 votes, indicating a strong personal performance despite the broader trend affecting his party.
Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 79.63 per cent in this election, according to official figures. The high participation reflects strong public engagement in what has been a closely followed contest.
Before counting began, several exit polls had predicted a return to power for the UDF, which has been out of office in the state since 2016. The majority mark in the 140-member Assembly stands at 71 seats, making the current leads particularly significant as the day progresses.
The LDF, under Vijayan’s leadership, has governed Kerala for the past two terms, and the ongoing trends will determine whether that run continues or comes to an end.