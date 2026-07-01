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Kerala assembly seeks reform of national entrance exams

Kerala assembly urges the Union government to reform entrance exams after NEET paper leak, citing serious irregularities affecting students’ rights.

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The Kerala assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the BJP-led Union government to take appropriate steps to reform the national entrance examination system in the wake of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak and widespread irregularities in the conduct of professional entrance examinations.

Kerala assembly seeks reform of national entrance exams

The resolution, moved by higher education minister Roji M John, was backed by MLAs of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two legislators opposed it, objecting to the criticism of the Union government in its wording.

The minister said the resolution was being presented at a time when the credibility and transparency of examinations such as NEET were under threat due to widespread irregularities, technical faults at examination centres and deficiencies in the evaluation system.

“It is condemnable that the Union government and relevant authorities are failing to take corrective steps and recognise the seriousness of the glitches despite so many accounts of irregularities,” the resolution stated.

It said such irregularities were adversely affecting the years of hard work, dedication and preparation of students across the country and violated their constitutional right to equality.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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