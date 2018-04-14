Kerala bank fires employee for saying it’s ‘better’ Kathua rape victim was killed

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday sacked an employee in Kerala for his Facebook hateful rant post condoning the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district in January.

Vishnu Nandukumar, an assistant manager working with the Kotak Mahindra Bank in Kochi,who triggered a social media furore over his alleged comments against the Kathua rape victim, was sacked the same day for non-performance.

When his Facebook comment saying that “it is better that she’s killed now otherwise she would have been a bomb tomorrow” snowballed into a massive controversy, he tried to wriggle out by deleting his Facebook page, but his employer was not amused.

The bank posted action against him both on Facebook and Twitter.

Soon after Nandakumar, who claimed to be a relative of BJP state general secretary AN Radhakrishnan, posted the message, netizens took to social media with a hashtag campaign “#dismiss_your_manager.”

Many people have sought strict action against him and the cyber police in Kochi said they will take action after obtaining all the details. A senior police officer said Facebook will be approached to retrieve the original message.

BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan was not available for his comments.

Many commended the bank for taking action against him. “Thank you @Kotak Bank Ltd for acting against the pervert,” said a comment posted by one Tanvir Ahmed.

The girl from the nomadic Bakerwal community disappeared near her house in Kathua on January 10 and a week later, her body was found in the same area.

She was allegedly raped by six men who had held her in captivity in a village temple for a week in January. The victim was drugged, raped repeatedly before being bludgeoned to death.

The police in its charge sheet has said that the rape and abduction was allegedly masterminded by a 62-year-old retired revenue department official Sanji Ram to drive away the Bakerwal community from Kathua.