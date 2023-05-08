Kerala boat accident: 22 dead, rescue ops on; CM meets survivors| Latest updates

The death toll in the tragic boat capsize incident in Kerala rose to 22 on Monday, while 10 people have been rescued and admitted to the hospital. According to district officials, the boat - which reportedly had over 30 people on it - had capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7:30 pm on Sunday. The rescue operations are still underway.

Here are the latest updates on the incident:

On Monday morning, the Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter was called in at the incident site to assist in the search and rescue operation. According to officials, 22 people have died and 10 others have been rescued. Meanwhile, five people reached the shore by swimming, they added. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Taluk Hospital in Malappuram district where survivors of the incident have been admitted. Condoling the loss of lives in the incident, the CM wrote on Twitter: “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and friends.” Kerala health minister Veena George convened an emergency meeting of the state health department at midnight following the incident, and directed the officials to ensure better treatment for the injured. She also asked the officials to speed up the post-mortem process. The state government has announced a judicial probe into the matter and decided to give a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹ two lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. “Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of ₹ two lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased,” he tweeted.

People carry out rescue operations at the site of a boat accident in Tanur, in Malappuram district of India's Kerala state (AFP)

