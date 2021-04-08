Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for Covid-19

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the chief minister's office said in a statement on Thursday. Currently, he is camping in his native village in Kannur and is not showing any major symptoms, according to the official statement. He will be shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital later in the day, it also said.

The state chief minister also made the announcement on social media site. "I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation," he wrote on Twitter.

The chief minister's daughter Veena Vijayan and son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas tested positive two days ago.

The diagnosis comes during the Assembly elections in the state. The voting for the 140-member Kerala Assembly was held on April 6. The counting will take place on May 2.

Over the last few days, Vijayan extensively travelled across the state as part of the election campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON