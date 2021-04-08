Home / India News / Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for Covid-19
india news

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for Covid-19

The chief minister's daughter Veena Vijayan tested positive two days ago.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the chief minister's office said in a statement on Thursday. Currently, he is camping in his native village in Kannur and is not showing any major symptoms, according to the official statement. He will be shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital later in the day, it also said.

The state chief minister also made the announcement on social media site. "I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation," he wrote on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI begins probe into death of elephants, poaching in forests of Tamil Nadu

Contract to supply 36 Rafale fighter jets to India being executed in full transp

Cash-strapped Jagan govt to sell prime Visakhapatnam land to raise 1.5k crore

87-year-old man gets vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh, urges others to do so

The chief minister's daughter Veena Vijayan and son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas tested positive two days ago.

The diagnosis comes during the Assembly elections in the state. The voting for the 140-member Kerala Assembly was held on April 6. The counting will take place on May 2.

Over the last few days, Vijayan extensively travelled across the state as part of the election campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP