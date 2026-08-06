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Kerala clears 8 lakh ex gratia for flood deaths

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday approved an ex gratia of ₹8 lakh for the families of those killed in the recent floods and landslides and ₹12 lakh for families that lost their homes and land in the disaster

Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 09:05:40 IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday approved an ex gratia of 8 lakh for the families of those killed in the recent floods and landslides and 12 lakh for families that lost their homes and land in the disaster.

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HT Image

Chief minister V D Satheesan announced the decisions after a cabinet meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

At least 26 people were killed in the rain-related incidents, while more than 27,000 displaced people are staying in 462 relief camps, mostly in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

The government will provide 10,000 to the families of the deceased to conduct last rites. Families whose homes were inundated by floodwaters will also receive 10,000 to undertake cleaning and restoration work.

Families that lost both their homes and land in landslides will receive 12 lakh, while those requiring assistance to rebuild damaged houses will be given 6 lakh.

The government will also provide 300 a day to two members of each family staying in relief camps towards daily expenses. It will also bear rental expenses until their homes become habitable, Satheesan said.

Preliminary estimates put crop losses at 67.44 crore, with damage reported across 1,882 hectares, affecting 23,537 farmers.

Traders affected by the rain-related incidents will receive 10,000 in assistance, the chief minister said.

Satheesan also announced the Ujjevana soft loan scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit by the extreme rains. Under the scheme, the government will facilitate soft loans of up to 12 lakh for affected businesses.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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