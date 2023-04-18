Kerala CM extends ‘full support’ to MK Stalin over resolution against governor

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended his support to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin's proposal to pass a resolution regarding setting up of specific period for governors to give assent to a bill passed in the state assembly. The Kerala CM pointed out issues faced on bills kept pending for ‘unduly long time’ by governor after they were passed by the state assembly.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

CM Vijayan said elected governments in many states are facing this issue of pendency of bills. “This is despite the fact that the ministers and officials have personally visited and given the clarifications sought by the governor,” he added in his response to CM Stalin's letter to chief ministers of all-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

The Tamil Nadu assembly recently passed a resolution against governor RN Ravi urging the Centre and President Droupadi Murmu to fix a timeline for governors to decide on billes cleared by the state governments. This came after governor Ravi withheld several state bills that were passed by the legislatures for indefinite period.

CM Stalin urged other CMs to adopt similar resolutions in their Houses. “I am sure that you will agree with the spirit and content of the resolution and extend your support in this regard to uphold the sovereignty and self-respect of the state governments and the legislators by passing a similar resolution in your State assembly,” he said in the letter.

In this matter, CM Vijayan said, "We are ready to extend wholehearted cooperation to you and will consider the proposal in your letter with utmost seriousness.

