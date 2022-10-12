Kerala CM writes to Modi on Parl panel's Hindi advice, terms move ‘callous’

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday sought intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the issue surrounding a Parliamentary panel's recommendation to make Hindi as the medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical higher educational institutions. In a letter to PM Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan noted that the “essence of India is defined by the concept of 'unity in diversity' which acknowledges cultural and linguistic diversity,” reported news agency ANI. He warned the central government against promoting any one language above others, saying such a move would destroy the integrity of the nation. (Also Read | Stalin asks Centre not to ‘force language war by imposing Hindi’)

"The job seekers and students of our country have their serious apprehensions in this regard. I take this opportunity to suggest that question papers for competitive exams for posts in Government of India may be given in all languages specified in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," Vijayan said in his letter.

He also took to Twitter to highlight the issue, saying “Union Govt’s Hindi imposition move is an onslaught on India's cherished ideal, unity in diversity."

"It will disadvantage a vast majority of Indians in matters of education and employment. This callous move, an affront on cooperative federalism, has to be opposed unitedly," he added.

This comes two days after Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's strong objection to a report presented to President Droupadi Murmu by the parliamentary committee on official language chaired by union home minister Amit Shah.

“To mandate a common language which is practically impossible is akin to stating that only Hindi speakers are the rightful citizens of India and speakers of other languages are second-class citizens. This is divisive in nature,” Stalin said.

Stalin appealed to the prime minister to give up attempts to make Hindi mandatory and uphold the unity of India instead.

The Eighth Schedule to the Constitution has given 22 languages, including Tamil, equal rights.

"Why is it recommended to discontinue English language question paper in the Union recruitment examinations to give preference for Hindi? It is against the spirit of the constitution to provide undue, unfair advantage to Hindi and discriminate against other Indian languages while raising “Bharat Mata ki Jai” as a political slogan in the parliament,” Stalin said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

