Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala continues to reel under Covid
india news

Kerala continues to reel under Covid

Experts have warned the government that things could get worse unless it imposes more restrictions on movement and activities, and then enforces them.
By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 03:52 AM IST
A lady conductor issues tickets to customer during start of Kerala RTC services in Kozhikode.(PTI)

Kerala’s pandemic woes continue with the state, on Thursday, reporting 13,722 new cases of Covid-19 (a little over a third of the 45,892 cases the country recorded) with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 10.83%.

Experts have warned the government that things could get worse unless it imposes more restrictions on movement and activities, and then enforces them.

A central team visiting the state is also believed to have asked the state to do this, but state health minister Veena George on Thursday denied reports that the team expressed concern. “We have briefed them and they expressed satisfaction over our efforts,” she said.

Daily cases in the state have risen by almost 50% from last week, and its TPR has stayed above 10% for at least three weeks. The national TPR is around 2.5%.For the past 10 days at least, Kerala has been the only state in the country reporting more than 10,000 daily cases.

“The state has to increase tests drastically.A mere lockdown won’t do. It needs a grassroots level containment strategy,” said public health experts Dr SS Lal, who has previously worked with the World Health Organization (WHO).

What is worrying health experts is that the trajectory of infections in the state has shown no downward trend . “It seems the behaviour of the virus in Kerala is turning into a nightmare for experts. We need an in-depth study and we have to compare its case pattern with other states,” said another expert Dr NM Arun.

Experts blame the state’s low testing rate, its continued obsession with cheap antigen tests, and the recent assembly elections.

If there’s a bright spot it is that there are no signs of overcrowding or panic in hospitals. Some of the temporary first line treatment centres were closed down for want of patients and there is no shortage of oxygen also. Doctors say many patients prefer home isolation, but health workers say that has actually contributed to the spike on account of poor quarantining and social distancing practices. Health workers said that in rural areas many jump the home quarantine and infect family members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala coronavirus coronavirus vaccine coronavirus news
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP