e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Kerala court denies bail to two CPM members charged under UAPA

The parents of the two men said they will move the Kerala High Court after a lower court rejected the bail plea of their sons.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The two CPI(M) student activists were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Friday while allegedly distributing Maoist pamphlets.
The two CPI(M) student activists were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Friday while allegedly distributing Maoist pamphlets.(Representative photo/PTI)
         

The district sessions court in Kozhikode on Wednesday refused bail to two CPI (M) student activists who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Friday while allegedly distributing Maoist pamphlets.

During the bail hearing, the prosecution said police have enough evidence against them and they need to be questioned in custody.

The arrest of the two men close on the heels of an encounter in Palakkad in which four Maoists were killed, had triggered outrage in the state with a section of the ruling Left Front and opposition condemning the police action.

The prosecution said police have seized brochures and pamphlets supporting Maoists from the two men and alleged that they were working for the ultra leftist organisation discreetly in urban areas for many years.

The parents of Alan Shuhaib (19) and Taha Fazal (24), journalism and law students, said they are innocent and charges were trumped up. Both are active workers of the CPI (M).

The police maintained that both attended Maoist meetings regularly and they were in possession of materials propagating the ideology of the banned outfit. “They maintained secret codes to read messages about their operations. After checking their mobiles police have fished out more details,” government pleader K N Jaykumar said.

Counsel for the accused M K Dinesh argued that neither of them has criminal record and police concocted evidences against them. Citing an earlier judgment of the Kerala High Court which said mere possession of pamphlets was no ground for invoking the UAPA, he pleaded for quashing the FIR. But the court rejected his contention. The parents of the two men said they will move the High Court soon.

The arrest of two had embarrassed the ruling CPI(M) as both were party branch committee members and actively involved in party activities. The encounter in which four Maoists were killed and the arrest of the two CPM activists have left many including leftist intellectuals angry. They also triggered a rift in ruling Left Democratic Front with the CPI in the forefront criticizing the police over both incidents.

Many writers and intellectuals have accused the CPI (M) of double standard for giving the police a free hand to slap UAPA after the party had opposed the law saying it was a draconian legislation that could be misused against members of minority communities

tags
top news
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Mi Note 10: Xiaomi’s new smartphone comes with 108MP penta camera setup
Mi Note 10: Xiaomi’s new smartphone comes with 108MP penta camera setup
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News