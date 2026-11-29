A Keralam court has convicted and sentenced a temple priest to 16 years in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl back in 2023 near Kuttiyadi here.

During the trial of the case, the prosecution examined 24 witnesses and presented 28 documents. (HT File Photo/Representational) more less

Nadapuram fast track POCSO court judge Devan K Menon sentenced the accused, Soman (46), to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹1.5 lakh for sexually assaulting the minor girl, special public prosecutor Manoj Aroor said.

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According to the prosecution, the priest entered the child's home when she was alone under the pretext of trying an amulet which would bring good health and academic excellence.

The priest told the girl that having physical relations was necessary for the amulet to work and raped her, the prosecution told the court.

The day after the incident, the girl's relatives lodged a complaint in the Kuttiyadi police station and then admitted the child to the Vadakara Government District Hospital for emergency treatment.

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During the subsequent investigation, the accused was taken into custody and arrested in Perambra.

During the trial of the case, the prosecution examined 24 witnesses and presented 28 documents, the prosecutor said.