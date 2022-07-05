Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala minister courts controversy after criticising Indian Constitution
india news

Kerala minister courts controversy after criticising Indian Constitution

‘The Constitution was fine-tuned adding democracy and secularism here and there to make it beautiful. But the exploitative part is quite evident,’ Saji Cheriyan said.
Kerala culture minister Saji Cheriyan said we blindly copied the British system and wrote a Constitution. (File Photo/HT)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 02:24 PM IST
ByRamesh Babu

Kerala culture minister Saji Cheriyan courted a controversy on Tuesday after criticising the Indian Constitution saying it helped plundering the working class in the last 75 years.

“We often say it is a beautiful Constitution. But we blindly copied the British system and wrote a Constitution. It never provides any safeguard against exploitation. It helps plundering common man and working class,” the minister said at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district in a programme organised by the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), Monday night.

“The Constitution was fine-tuned adding democracy and secularism here and there to make it beautiful. But the exploitative part is quite evident. We proudly followed the system for 75 years,” he said.

The Congress-led Opposition has asked chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to sack the minister “who insulted the Constitution.” “He has no right to continue in office,” said Opposition leader, V D Satheesan. As the issue snowballed into a controversy, governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought details of the speech made by the minister. The chief minister has sought a report from the minister.

RELATED STORIES

But the CPI(M) defended the minister saying he was quoted out of context. “He was pointing out some pitfalls with due respect to the Constitution,” said party Pathanamthitta district secretary K P Udayabhanu. But many senior leaders expressed shock and dismay over his outbursts, party insiders admitted.

“He has insulted the Constitution on which he swore before assuming his office. He has no right to continue,” said former high court judge justice Kemal Pasha. “By insulting the Constitution, he has committed a criminal offence. Criminal procedure can be initiated against him,” said M R Abhilash, a senior lawyer in the Supreme Court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ramesh Babu

Ramesh Babu is HT’s bureau chief in Kerala, with about three decades of experience in journalism.

Topics
kerala indian constitution arif mohammad khan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP