Kerala: Elderly woman killed, specially abled son critical in stray dog attack

An 84-year-old bedridden woman was killed while her 60-year-old specially abled son was grievously injured in a stray dog attack at their home in Vellarakkad near Erumapetty in Kerala’s Thrissur district. The stray dog was later caught and beaten to death by the locals later that night. (Representative file photo)

The elderly woman, who was bedridden for the past few years, was attacked by the solitary stray dog which managed to enter her tile-roofed single storey-home around 6pm on Thursday, former panchayat ward member Abhilash said.

“One of her three sons, who lived nearby, discovered her in an extremely bad condition where her face was completely disfigured in the stray dog attack. She succumbed to injuries before being ferried to the hospital,” said the former ward member.

The stray dog is learnt to have entered the home through the front door which was reportedly left open. It was later caught and beaten to death by the locals later that night.

“The woman has two differently-abled sons, one of whom is currently hospitalised following the attack by the same dog. He was also bedridden. He is in a critical condition right now,” Abhilash said. The dog, he added, also bit a wiring labourer who has also been hospitalised.

“Stray dog attacks are a regular feature here in Kadangode panchayat. Government officials have done nothing to stop the menace. There are at least 500 dogs on the roads within the panchayat. At least 100 people have been bitten in the last five years,” he added.

The panchayat officials and locals have written numerous complaints to the district collector regarding the threat of stray dogs, he pointed out, but there has been no effective response.

A response is awaited from the district administration and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.