Kerala Governor's order to VCs to quit challenged in high court amid row

The Kerala High Court is set to hold a special sitting on Monday at 4 pm amid row over Governor Arif Khan's order to vice chancellors of nine universities to quit. The direction by the Kerala Governor - which was issued, citing a Supreme Court order - has sparked a major row in the southern state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a presser earlier in the day, asking the VCs to not quit.

