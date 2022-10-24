Kerala Governor's order to VCs to quit challenged in high court amid row
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:53 PM IST
The order - by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan - was issued on Sunday.
The Kerala High Court is set to hold a special sitting on Monday at 4 pm amid row over Governor Arif Khan's order to vice chancellors of nine universities to quit. The direction by the Kerala Governor - which was issued, citing a Supreme Court order - has sparked a major row in the southern state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a presser earlier in the day, asking the VCs to not quit.
