Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala govt brings back mask rule as Covid cases surge; violation punishable
india news

Kerala govt brings back mask rule as Covid cases surge; violation punishable

Several other states including Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have also brought back the mask rule.
People wearing face masks wait for their turn to enter a church,(AP File )
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory amid a fresh resurgence in Covid-19 cases. Violation to the rule will be punishable, the government said in the latest order.

Earlier, Kerala health minister Veena George said that there was to immediate concern but the government would “continue to remain vigilant since other states are reporting an increase in the number of cases”.

Several other states including Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have brought back the mask rule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
kerala face mask covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP