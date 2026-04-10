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Kerala HC extends time for VACB to complete probe in Sabarimala ghee sale scam

Kerala HC extends time for VACB to complete probe in Sabarimala ghee sale scam

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 10:17 am IST
PTI |
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Kochi, The Kerala High Court has given the vigilance bureau 30 days more to conclude its probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds by TDB employees in relation to the sale of 'Adiya Sishtam Ghee' a sacred offering sold to devotees at the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.

Kerala HC extends time for VACB to complete probe in Sabarimala ghee sale scam

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar granted the additional time after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau informed it that nine more Travancore Devaswom Board staff are suspected of being involved in the scam and their roles have to investigated.

The Bureau had initially registered an FIR against 33 people in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds from sale of the 'ghee'.

The VACB also told the court that careless and improper maintenance of records by the TDB has significantly hampered the progress of the investigation, making it difficult to complete the same within the stipulated time.

Taking note of the submissions by the probe agency, the court said it was satisfied that the request for additional time was justified.

Besides that, the report also revealed that there was a shortage of 22,565 packets of ghee during the period from December 27, 2025 to January 2, 2026, leading to a loss of revenue of 22,65,500 to the Devaswom.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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