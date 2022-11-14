Kerala HC quashes KUFOS V-C Riji John’s appointment for violating UGC norms

The Kerala High Court on Monday quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (Kufos) Dr K Riji John for violating the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A division bench of Chief Justice S Mani Kumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly ruled that the constitution of the selection committee and its recommendations were illegal.

Instructing the Chancellor to form a new committee, the HC made it clear that the appointment of the V-C must comply with UGC rules and regulations.

Also Read: Varanasi court likely to deliver its verdict today on Gyanvapi Mosque case

The court order comes as a setback for the state which has locked horns with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the selection of V-Cs in different varsities in the state.

Interestingly, Riji John was among 11 VCs who were served with show-cause notices by the Governor after the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University V-C M S Rajashree last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The verdict follows a petition filed by two senior teachers K K Vijayan and Sadasivan, who were in the reckoning for the post, questioning the appointment of K Riji John citing a violation of the UGC norms.

Dr K Riji John was appointed Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS on January 23, 2021.