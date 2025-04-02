Kerala HC refuses stay on screening; BJP leader shunted for filing plea

The Kerala high court on Tuesday refused to stay the screening of Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, which has been mired in controversy over its alleged critique of right-wing politics. The film, the second part of the “Lucifer” trilogy, critiques right-wing politics and includes covert references to the Gujarat riots. (File photo)

A bench of justice CS Dias refused to pass an interim order on a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thrissur district committee member Vijeesh Vettam, who moved the court seeking a directive to ban the film’s screening in theatres. The plea claimed that the film had visuals alluding to the 2002 Gujarat riots and portrayed central agencies in a way that undermines their integrity.

Justice Dias said that the court suspected his bona fide especially since the film has received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“Have you watched this movie Empuraan? What is your objection? It was certified by censor board, right? I am suspecting your bona fide. Show me one complaint of incitement of violence due to this movie. Show me an FIR registered by police. These are all publicity-oriented petitions, nothing else,” the judge said.

The judge dismissed the petitioner’s plea for interim relief and referred the matter to be heard after the high court’s vacation.

After Vettam moved court, the party announced that it has suspended him from party membership. “Former BJP Thrissur district committee member Vijeesh Vettam has been suspended from the party. He was suspended from primary membership,” a release issued by the party said.

“The BJP has no connection to the petition filed by Vijeesh in the high court. Our stand about the film has been stated clearly by the state president of the party,” said Justin Jacob, the president of the Thrissur City unit.

In response, Vettam said that he accepted the party’s decision, and clarified that the move to approach court was personal. He further said that he would continue with legal proceedings against the film.

On Sunday, actor Mohanlal expressed regret over the political controversy surrounding his film L2: Empuraan due its alleged critique of right-wing politics, further noting that the makers of the film will remove scenes that have caused “emotional distress”.